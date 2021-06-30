Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $105.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.98 million to $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $75.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $489.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 491,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

