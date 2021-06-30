Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

