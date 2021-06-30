Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

