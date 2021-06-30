Brokerages Set CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Target Price at $15.36

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,941 shares of company stock worth $363,757. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. Research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

