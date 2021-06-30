Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target at $104.71

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 914,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,310. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

