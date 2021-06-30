Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $332.67

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.37. The company had a trading volume of 591,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.00. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.