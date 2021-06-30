Brokerages Set Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) PT at $9.83

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

