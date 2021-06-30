Brokers Offer Predictions for Roxgold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roxgold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$76.78 million for the quarter.

