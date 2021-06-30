Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce $749.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.35 million and the highest is $750.21 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $865.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

