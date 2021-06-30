Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

