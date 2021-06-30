Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $74.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.18 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.30 million to $294.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.55 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $300.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

