BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,022. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

