Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 170.5% in June

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $$31.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

