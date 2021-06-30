Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $6,891,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.99. 466,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

