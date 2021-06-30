Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $6,891,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.99. 466,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.