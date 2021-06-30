Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $44.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.27 million and the highest is $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $175.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.99 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $477.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

