C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total value of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

NYSE SAM traded down $16.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1,018.43. 3,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,087.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.32 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

