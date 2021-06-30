C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 948 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

