C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,305 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

