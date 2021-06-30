C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,387.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,221,218 shares of company stock worth $69,166,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

