CaixaPay Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00141063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00171281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,865.05 or 1.00155989 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

