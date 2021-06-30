Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 398,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 813,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $309,000.

CPZ opened at 20.79 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 20.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

