Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

CAMT opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.20.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

