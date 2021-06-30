Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,698,085.85.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$534,618.80.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$52.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

