Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,742 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

