Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $47.12

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.12, but opened at $46.01. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 4,678 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

