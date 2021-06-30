Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report $130.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.31 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $629.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $665.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $895.53 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 228,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
