Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report $130.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.31 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $629.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $665.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $895.53 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 228,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

