Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 61.40 ($0.80).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 331,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,131,050 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 38.75 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £652.66 million and a P/E ratio of 48.46. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.89.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

