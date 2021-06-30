Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 141,230 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1,654.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,230 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 0.3% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Dollar General by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 386.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 298,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $216.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,973. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.