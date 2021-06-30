Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.52. 7,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

