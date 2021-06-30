Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $15.91 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,165 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 15,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,720. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

