Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 52,590 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 489.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,988. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

