Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $6.41 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

NYSE:GWW traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.49. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,265. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $304.06 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

