Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

