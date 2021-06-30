Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.