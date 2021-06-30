Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 10,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 14,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

