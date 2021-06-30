Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

