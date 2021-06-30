CarMax, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.07.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CarMax by 64.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,910.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

