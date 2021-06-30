Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 5th

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 5th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CTAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1,774.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

