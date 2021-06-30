Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $27.38. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 529,264 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

