Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

CNC stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

