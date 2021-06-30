Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,430 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. 40,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,428. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -143.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

