Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.65. 52,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.42. The firm has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

