Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New $423,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 146,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,502,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

