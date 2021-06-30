CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Reaches $43.03 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. CertiK has a market cap of $43.03 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,865,791 coins and its circulating supply is 45,318,745 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

