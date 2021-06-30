CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $124.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,404,228 coins and its circulating supply is 48,179,767 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

