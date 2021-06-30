Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

CVX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

