Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 2.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 216,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,041,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.