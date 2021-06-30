Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.