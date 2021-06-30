Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $452,000 Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,657,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,532,000. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,668,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $8,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 5,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other California Resources news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,432.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,828,278 shares of company stock valued at $153,286,321 over the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

