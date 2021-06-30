Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $616,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,674,000.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 25,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,937. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

